Will Smith is glad to have a good relationship with his eldest son Trey, but admits they had ''struggled for years'' before getting to this point.
Will Smith feels ''blessed'' to have restored his relationship with his eldest son.
The 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star is lucky to have a great relationship with his 26-year-old son Trey - who he has with his ex Sheree Zampino - but admits it has not been easy and they had ''struggled for years'' before getting to this point.
Alongside a video of him and his son, Will wrote on Instagram: ''It has not always been like this between Trey & I. We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son! @treysmith0011 (sic)''
In the video, the 50-year-old actor revealed Trey had recently called his dad his best friend.
He says: ''So I'm in Abu Dhabi at the F1. I brought my son Trey. We've been hanging and I usually take my kids separately on stuff so they have their individual daddy time. So we've been doing this, hanging at the F1, and he said, 'You know what dad? I just realised you're not just my dad.' He paused and said, 'I'm pretty sure you're my best friend.'''
Meanwhile, Will previously joked that his kids finally think he's cool thanks to 'Suicide Squad' and he is grateful his role in the movie has given him some power in his household.
He said: ''This is the type of thing that, no matter how cool you think you are, your kids think you suck. This is like the first time where like I'm cool for real. The Suicide Squad, I don't know what it is, but something about this idea and something about this cast has really captured something. So my kids are doing what I say, at least for the next couple of months.''
