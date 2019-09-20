Will Smith says being kind to other people isn't ''complicated''.

The 50-year-old star spoke to three Memphis high school students after youngsters Kristopher, Antwain surprised classmate Michael with some new clothes after he was bullied for wearing the same outfit everyday.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Will said: ''What you did felt small to you, but I promise you that is exactly how human beings are supposed to interact with one another.

''It's not more complicated than that. Somebody is having a hard time and you help them. It's that simple.''

The 'Aladdin' actor also pointed out how Kristopher showed personal growth when he decided to help after realising ''laughing'' at Michael wasn't the right thing to do.

He added: ''What was really big also was the self-correct. You saw that you were laughing and you were part of it and you stopped and self-corrected.''

The trio were given swag bags from his upcoming collection, with all 600 students at their school getting some New Balance gear as well.

To top off the feelings of goodwill, Ellen revealed Shutterfly was giving each of the three boys $10,000.

Meanwhile, Will's daughter Willow, 18, recently heaped praise on both her dad and mum Jada Pinkett Smith - who also share 21-year-old son Jaden together - for always helping her to cope when times got tough in the past.

She said: ''The support and compassion that they pour into me always inspires me to preserve through dark times.''

And earlier this year, Will formed a new bond with his son Trey - from his previous marriage to Sheree Zampino - as he admitted his second marriage to Jada and the birth of their two children had an ''impact'' on his first born, now 28, that has taken until the last two years to ''address''.

He said: ''When you get divorced and then start another family, that had effects on Trey that we're still healing and overcoming. Really in the last two years has there been enough wisdom and emotional development to be able to lovingly address the issues. We're diving into creating a divine, loving friendship.''