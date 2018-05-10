Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to reunite for 'Bad Boys for Life'.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are set to reunite for 'Bad Boys for Life'.
The 49-year-old actor and Martin, 53, previously starred in two films in the buddy cop movie franchise, and they are being brought back for a much-anticipated third instalment.
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have both held negotiations about helming the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The original movies, which were released in 1995 and 2003, earned an impressive $414.7 million at the worldwide box office.
Talk of a third movie in the franchise has been circulating for years, but until now, no meaningful progress has seemingly been made.
El Arbi and Fallah were both born in Morocco and they recently directed some episodes of the FX crime drama 'Snowfall', as well as the feature film 'Gangsta', which is due out later this year.
Sony has handed 'Bad Boys for Life' a release date of 2020, having originally planned to premiere the third film in 2017.
Meanwhile, Will has previously spoken enthusiastically about the project, revealing that he and Martin are both determined to make another movie in the franchise.
The Hollywood star - who plays the part of Detective Sergeant Mike Lowrey in the films - said: ''I saw Martin [Lawrence] a few weeks ago. I haven't seen him for about two years. We just looked at each other. We hugged.
''In that moment we knew we were making another 'Bad Boys'. We're definitely doing another one.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...