The 'Men in Black' reboot has been given the official title of 'Men in Black International'.

The long-awaited movie - which is being directed by F. Gary Gray - has, until now, simply been known as the 'Men in Black' reboot or the 'Men in Black' spin-off, but the film has now been handed a title ahead of its release in June 2019.

The news was revealed via the movie's official Facebook page.

'Men in Black' was initially launched by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in 1997, and was followed by two subsequent movies, in 2002 and 2012.

But the 'Men in Black' brand has been given a massive overhaul ahead of the launch of the new movie, with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson assuming the roles of the two lead characters.

Other big-name stars set to appear in the upcoming film include Kumail Najiani, Rafe Spall, Liam Neeson, and Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the returning Emma Thompson, who also starred in '

Men in Black 3'.

Meanwhile, Chris recently admitted he loves the ''in-and-out nature'' of his job.

The Australian actor also revealed he's developed more confidence as his career has progressed.

He continued: ''I've realised my strengths are in doctoring things - sorting through the chaos and reassembling the puzzle - stealing everyone else's ideas and taking credit for it.

''What I love about acting is the in-and-out nature of it. Whereas with directing you have to commit a minimum of two years, really. You need to be as enthusiastic about it on day one as you are at day 800. I wonder if I could maintain that stamina.''