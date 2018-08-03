Drake recruieted Will Smith, Dua Lipa and more for his promo for his latest single 'In My Feelings'.
Will Smith, Dua Lipa and Ciara feature in Drake's star-studded music video for 'In My Feelings'.
The Canadian rapper released the visuals for his latest track from his chart-topping album 'Scorpion' last night (02.08.18), which sees the 'God's Plan' hitmaker get famous faces to take part in the viral dance challenge for the track, which has seen fans take to social media sharing clips of them doing dance moves to mirror the lyrics.
Part of the video sees Drake wake up in a trailer, saying: ''I had this dream that I made this song, and then this kid from New York did some dance to it ... and then the world did the dance. And Will Smith was there. No-one would stop. It was terrible.''
The 'Men in Black' star, 'New Rules' hitmaker and R&B star make cameo appearances alongside the likes of rapper DJ Khaled, American television personality Ryan Seacrest and the cast of the reality series 'Queer Eye'.
The dance craze's creator, Shiggy, also features.
Besides referencing the viral challenge, Drake pays homage to New Orleans and addresses his relationship with his first love, ex-girlfriend Keshia Chante.
The 'In My Feelings' promo follows the video for 'I'm Upset', which features several of his former castmates from his days in the Canadian drama TV series 'Degrassi: The Next Generation'.
'Scorpion' follows Drake's EP 'Scary Hours', single 'Nice for What' and the mixtape 'More Life' from March 2017.
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
