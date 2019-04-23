'Bad Boys for Life' has wrapped production.

The film's official Instagram account has shared a behind-the-scenes snap of Will Smith and co-star Martin Lawrence announcing that the long-awaited third installment of the much-loved buddy cop franchise has finished filming.

The 'Bad Boys' Instagram page posted a photo of the pair sat on chairs in front of a fence holding up umbrellas with the caption: ''That's a wrap. #BadBoysForLife 1.17.20 (sic)''

Will and Martin are back as their respective alter egos Detectives Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett, whom they first portrayed in 1995 film 'Bad Boys' and 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II'.

The all-star cast will also include the likes of DJ Khaled, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez.

Scipio is set to portray the head of a drug cartel, Armando Armas, who is on a mission to take down Lowry.

Nunez is play the Miami Police Department's elite AMMO team's newly recruited head, criminal psychologist Rite, who is also a former love interest of Lowry.

A description of the synopsis reads: ''The new instalment centres on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team's attempt to take down Armando Armas (Scipio), head of a drug cartel.

''Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature.

''He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike (Smith). (Paola) Nunez will take on the role of Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike's former girlfriend - and the one who got away.''