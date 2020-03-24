'Bad Boys for Life' is the latest film to receive an early digital release as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie - which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence - will be available for audiences to view at home from April 21.
The actionflick has joined a growing list of movies that have received early home releases, as cinemas across the globe have been shut to halt the spread of the disease. Other films that have received early digital releases include 'Emma', 'The Invisible Man' and 'The Hunt'.
'Bad Boys for Life' sees Will and Martin reprise their roles as Detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett respectively. It is a follow-up to 2003's 'Bad Boys II' and Will admits he returned to the franchise for the fans.
He said: ''Of the movies I've done where people walk up on the street and say, 'Hey, man, when are you going to do another one?' 'Bad Boys' is the one. Nobody is asking for 'Pursuit of Happiness 2'.''
The film's co-director Adil El Arbi believes the 17-year wait for the sequel is what makes the new instalment such an exciting story for fans.
Adil said: ''If you just do a copy, then people aren't going to be as interested. You have to continue the evolution of these characters ... in this case, we really wanted to explore the emotion, the conflict between these two characters who are much older. That is what makes the movie fresh compared to the other ones.''
A fourth movie is also reportedly in the works and Adil would jump at the chance to work with Will and Martin once again, although it is unclear if he and filmmaking partner Bilall Fallah will helm the project.
He said: ''They didn't call us yet, but I hope that we get the chance to do that, because we love this franchise, we loved our relationship with Will and Martin, so we're ready to do it!''
