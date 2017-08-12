Bad Boys for Life', the follow up to the 1995 movie 'Bad Boys' and its 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II', has been pulled from Sony's schedule.
The third 'Bad Boys' movie has been pulled from Sony's schedule.
'Bad Boys for Life', the follow up to the 1995 movie 'Bad Boys' and its 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II', was initially set for release on November 9, 2018, but Sony has now removed it from its upcoming schedule, leaving its future in doubt.
Earlier this year director Joe Carnahan pulled out of the movie, due to ''creative differences'', plunging the latest instalment of the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence movies into crisis.
The original films starred Will as Mike Lowery, and Martin as Marcus Burnett, who are two pals and detectives in the narcotics division of the Miami Police Department.
The first film charts the duo's battle to recover $100 million of seized Mafia heroin stolen from a police vault before their department gets shut down.
'Bad Boys II' saw the duo investigating the flow of highly-potent ecstasy into the Miami, and although it wasn't received well by the critics, the film went on to make $270 million worldwide.
Smith, 48, and Lawrence, 51, will reprise their roles as drug cops Lowery and Burnett should the movie still go ahead.
The delay in getting the film to the big screen has been blamed on a number of issues, including Smith's hectic schedule.
Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the original two films, revealed in April last year, that the script was still being written.
Vicky Cornell explains that they're planning to pay tribute with a sculpture.
It's their first foray into television.
Luc Besson has loved the Valerian story for many, many years.
The actor says that bringing the hero to the streaming service has never been "an option".
The actor was so stunned by the Broadway show that he just had to see it again.
Could Hasselhoff's popular former franchise make its way back into the spotlight?
Dramas exploring the nature of death and the true meaning of life are always in...
Love, time and death connect every single human being on earth, we long for love,...
DC Comics' villains team up for an overcrowded action movie that never quite finds its...
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
Is it really wise to trust your most dangerous sworn enemies? Sometimes you have little...
A very odd blend of caper action, dark drama and romantic comedy, this slickly made...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The fact that this magical romance has been retitled A New York Winter's Tale in...
Peter Lake is a wanted burglar in a desperate struggle to escape an old gangster...
Cypher Raige is a renowned military general who finds himself and his frightened 13-year-old son...