Disney is reportedly working on an 'Aladdin' sequel.

The studio is said to be working with writers John Gatins and Andrea Gerloff for the upcoming blockbuster after the huge success of last summer's live action remake of the animated classic.

As reported by Variety, the film is in early development after Disney spent the past six months figuring out what direction they want to take with the follow-up.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich - who produced the original - will return under their Rideback banner, while Ryan Halprin will act as executive producer.

At the moment, it's not known if filmmaker Guy Ritchie - who helmed last year's movie and co-wrote the script with John August - will be back as director.

And although bosses are keen to get Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott back as the Genie, Aladdin and Princess Jasmine respectively, offers won't be made until a script is finalised.

Furthermore, the report suggests the sequel - which isn't based on either of the animated straight-to-video spin-offs which followed the original 1992 feature - will get a theatrical release rather than just on Disney+.

Late last year, Smith gave a message of support - and some words of advice - to Massoud after his co-star revealed he'd received no auditions after starring in 'Aladdin' in the summer.

He said: ''The thing about this business, that is not unlike life, it's hard by design. It's like the universe, God, whatever you believe, designed it to be hard. So, if you're having a hard time it's because you're supposed to.

''That difficulty is overcome by patience, commitment, dedication, endurance -- so if you have a dream, you desperately have to be willing to work on it every single hour of the day with your deepest love and focus. You can not get around having a hard time.''