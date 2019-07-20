Will Poulter had a ''culture shock'' shooting 'We're the Millers'

The 26-year-old actor enjoyed shooting his debut Hollywood film with Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts but admitted it was ''daunting'' being the only English person on set.

He told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''As fun as it was, it was pretty daunting.

''The process of shooting was quite difficult and being the only English person on set was a bit of a culture shock.

''it was my first time alone in America but Jason was so good to me. I learned a lot watching him.''

As well as support from Jason, Jennifer also offered a lot of help to Will, which he thought was ''crazy''.

He said: ''She's someone I was a fan of - my sister and I are mega 'Friends' fans - so that was crazy getting the opportunity to work with her and learn how lovely she is, and super funny

''When you think of someone like Jen, they are in a position of experience and authority on set so it's nice they open up to people like myself, who was looking for some guidance.''

The actor did such a convincing job on the film, fans are often shocked to realise he's British.

He said: ''My goal with accents is not offending people and it being conceivable that I originate from the place my character is from.

''It's odd people think I'm American though. It creates a weird added layer of complexity to being recognised.

''I can be in Sainsbury's in East London and someone will ask if I'm from 'We're the Millers' and I say yes in an English accent and they don't believe me! I want the ground to swallow me up!''