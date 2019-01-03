Will Poulter has quit Twitter.

The 'Maze Runner' star is taking a step back from the social media platform to focus on his mental health.

In a lengthy post, he shared: ''I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created. I accept all criticisms and it's been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!

''As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It's a balance that I have struggled with for a while now and, in the interest of my mental health, I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.''

However, the 25-year-old actor insists he will still continue to show public support for the organisations he works with.

He added in his post: ''I don't want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any of the organisations I am lucky to work with. So I will still be posting occasionally for and with @AntiBullingPro @leap_cc @MayMeasure and @bptcompany among others ... This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path.''