Will Poulter has stepped away from microblogging site Twitter to focus on his own mental health.
Will Poulter has quit Twitter.
The 'Maze Runner' star is taking a step back from the social media platform to focus on his mental health.
In a lengthy post, he shared: ''I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched Bandersnatch and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created. I accept all criticisms and it's been a delight to learn that so many of you enjoyed what many people worked very hard to produce!
''As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media. There are positives to enjoy and inevitable negatives that are best avoided. It's a balance that I have struggled with for a while now and, in the interest of my mental health, I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media.''
However, the 25-year-old actor insists he will still continue to show public support for the organisations he works with.
He added in his post: ''I don't want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any of the organisations I am lucky to work with. So I will still be posting occasionally for and with @AntiBullingPro @leap_cc @MayMeasure and @bptcompany among others ... This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Even the lighter moments in this dark Irish drama are tinged with sadness, including a...
There's nothing particularly original or insightful to set this teen-dystopia thriller apart from the crowd,...
After awakening in a rising elevator with no memory of who he is or what...
Thomas is a young teenager who suddenly awakens to find himself ascending in an elevator...
Lazy filmmaking undermines this sparky caper thriller, from paper-thin characters and convenient plot points to...
Sam and Fordy are young students who think of themselves as entrepreneurs in the business...
Consistently amusing but never uproariously funny, this comedy plays it relatively safely by gently subverting...
David isn't your classic drug dealer type - he sells pot here and there for...