Will Poulter has pulled out of the 'Lord of the Rings' series due to ''scheduling conflicts''.
The 26-year-old actor was revealed to be attached to Amazon's upcoming multi-season television show adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien's novels in September but Variety have revealed he will no longer be part of the project due to ''scheduling conflicts''.
The search to replace him in his unknown role is already underway.
The programme - which is reportedly set before the events of Tolkien's 'The Fellowship of the Ring' - will also star Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Maxim Baldry, and Ema Horvath.
Little is known about the plot details of the series, but, earlier this year, the show's Twitter account sent out an image of a map along with two messages.
The first said: ''One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them, In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.''
This was followed up by: ''Welcome to the Second Age.''
The series is being developed by the writing team of JD Payne and Patrick McKay whilst J.A. Bayona, who helmed 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom', will direct the first two episodes. He will also executive produce alongside producing partner Belen Atienza.
Amongst the other writers on the show are Gennifer Hutchinson ('Breaking Bad'), Jason Cahill ('The Sopranos') and Justin Doble ('Stranger Things').
The show could be one of the most expensive productions of all time with The Hollywood Reporter predicting the total cost for the series could reach over $1 billion once production budgets, casting, writers, producers and visual effects are factored in.
