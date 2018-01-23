Will Poulter has vowed to keep in touch with his 'Maze Runner' co-stars now the franchise has ended.

The 24-year-old actor has starred as Gally in two out of the three 'Maze Runner' movies alongside Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario, and despite the series now coming to an end with the release of 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure', Poulter knows he has made friends for life.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of the third movie at London's Vue Cinema, in Leicester Square on Monday night (22.01.18), Poulter said: ''Oh yeah, we meet up at any given opportunity in between shooting these films and we have grown close to each other which has served well on screen. It just meant that we have built some great, genuine friendships to save well after these movies are kind of over. But hopefully, they live on through the wavering support of our amazing fans.''

The final movie in the trilogy - which was helmed by Wes Ball - follows Thomas (O'Brien) who leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission.

In order to save their friends, they must break into the Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth which could be the deadliest maze of all.

Those who make it out alive will get answers to the questions that they have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.

And Poulter - who wasn't part of the second movie 'The Scorch Trials' - admitted he thinks the third film is the best out of the three.

He said: ''This is the most action-packed and entertaining of the three.

''And the most emotional in that you are seeing multiple sort of narratives coming into the prose. Things are being tied up that are hard to bear. There are a few surprises in there as well, and yeah, for me, it's the best out of the three, it really is.''