Will Poulter has admitted he has found friends for life in his 'Maze Runner' co-stars and said the third and final movie is the best yet.
Will Poulter has vowed to keep in touch with his 'Maze Runner' co-stars now the franchise has ended.
The 24-year-old actor has starred as Gally in two out of the three 'Maze Runner' movies alongside Dylan O'Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Kaya Scodelario, and despite the series now coming to an end with the release of 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure', Poulter knows he has made friends for life.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of the third movie at London's Vue Cinema, in Leicester Square on Monday night (22.01.18), Poulter said: ''Oh yeah, we meet up at any given opportunity in between shooting these films and we have grown close to each other which has served well on screen. It just meant that we have built some great, genuine friendships to save well after these movies are kind of over. But hopefully, they live on through the wavering support of our amazing fans.''
The final movie in the trilogy - which was helmed by Wes Ball - follows Thomas (O'Brien) who leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission.
In order to save their friends, they must break into the Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth which could be the deadliest maze of all.
Those who make it out alive will get answers to the questions that they have been asking since they first arrived in the maze.
And Poulter - who wasn't part of the second movie 'The Scorch Trials' - admitted he thinks the third film is the best out of the three.
He said: ''This is the most action-packed and entertaining of the three.
''And the most emotional in that you are seeing multiple sort of narratives coming into the prose. Things are being tied up that are hard to bear. There are a few surprises in there as well, and yeah, for me, it's the best out of the three, it really is.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) and his fellow Gladers have fought their way out of a Griever-infested...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
A wrenching saga of survival and revenge, Alejandro G. Inarritu's new epic is just as...
Hugh Glass is a skilled hunter, experienced in trapping some of the most predatory of...
Even the lighter moments in this dark Irish drama are tinged with sadness, including a...
There's nothing particularly original or insightful to set this teen-dystopia thriller apart from the crowd,...
After awakening in a rising elevator with no memory of who he is or what...
Thomas is a young teenager who suddenly awakens to find himself ascending in an elevator...
Lazy filmmaking undermines this sparky caper thriller, from paper-thin characters and convenient plot points to...
Sam and Fordy are young students who think of themselves as entrepreneurs in the business...
Consistently amusing but never uproariously funny, this comedy plays it relatively safely by gently subverting...
David isn't your classic drug dealer type - he sells pot here and there for...