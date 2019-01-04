Will.i.am. would love to release a cookbook after shedding the pounds by going vegan.

The 'Voice UK' coach wants to inspire other people to lose weight by ditching meat and dairy and would be up for sharing his favourite recipes with the world.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''A book is nice. A book is effortless but the results help more people.''

And will's fellow coach Olly Murs has suggested he could name it after his band Black Eyed Peas.

He joked: ''It could be called Black Eyed Peas, you've already got the vegetables in the title.''

The 'Troublemaker' hitmaker also suggested will could test out his favourite meals by hosting 'Come Dine With Me' along with the rest of the coaches; Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson.

He added: ''We should do a 'Come Dine With Me' special. Us four coaches should all go round to each other's houses.

''I'd love to see what Tom would do. He would probably forget that Will was a vegan and cook like a hog roast.''

The 'Where is the Love?' hitmaker decided to embrace a plant-based diet and cut out animal products after being horrified to be given medication from his doctor, and claimed his new eating habits, as well as visiting a wellness retreat, left him not needing to consider the pills any more.

He said previously: ''When you go to the doctor and he says, 'You have high cholesterol and blood pressure and I'm going to provide you with pills', you're like, 'Pills? I'm 42. Why do I need to be taking the pills that my uncle takes? He's 60-plus.'...

''It took me 10 days to drop my cholesterol. I lost 8lb, my blood pressure came down. In 10 days, my skin cleared up and my breathing was right.''

He now thinks the concept of eating meat is ''sick'' and he doesn't see the need to introduce it back to his diet.

He said: ''I thought about what I was eating - I was gnawing on flesh, dead animal.

''And if you think about it, it's kind of sick. Imagine you're hungry - almost starving. You have a bushel of broccoli and then a chicken walks by.

''Are you going to rush the chicken, no utensils, and just eat it? Defeather it - eat the skin and cartilage, no seasoning and salt? No, you're going to dive into that bushel of broccoli.

''Turns out gorillas are buff as f**k. They have big-ass muscles, they just eat leaves and s**t.

''Rhinos are as tough as gladiators and they aren't gnawing on people.''