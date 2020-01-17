Will.i.am is working on a single for Little Mix.

The Black Eyed Peas star has confirmed he and the 'Woman Like Me' hitmakers - comprised of Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall - are working on a new song together, and joked the group are getting impatient with how long the track is taking.

He said: ''I just got a text today an hour ago from Jesy, Leanne and Perrie saying send the song hurry up.

''This is from Little Mix. We've been planning our collaboration and they're like, 'Are you going to send the song?! Hurry up!' ''

The 44-year-old musician also teased some more potential collaborations he's working on for summer hits, including the likes of 'Despacito' hitmaker Luis Fonsi.

And Will heaped praise on Meghan Trainor, who has recently joined him as a coach on the UK series of 'The Voice'.

Speaking to Magic Chilled radio, he said: This year's panel is awesome! Meghan Trainor is great she adds a whole new dimension to coaching because for the past seven years I was the only coach that's a songwriter and producer so it's refreshing to have another songwriter/producer on the show.

''I'm really happy she's on the show to provide that.''

Meanwhile, the star also recently hinted at the possibility of new music from The Black Eyed Peas - which is also made up of apl.de.ap and Taboo - as he said ''a new era'' is on the way.

He teased: ''It's a new era.

''We are refreshing the brand so we can have lots of different perspectives and ­releases of our art, provide different music for people to live life colourfully.

''In 1998 we closed that ­decade with our first album ('Behind the Front').

''Ten years later 'I Gotta Feeling' became the biggest song for that decade.

''We ended the Teens ­making 'Ritmo', the biggest song in the Latin world.

''2020 we start a new ­decade fresh with crazy electricity ­awesome vibration and excitement.''