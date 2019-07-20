Will.i.am wants to work with Madonna.

The Black Eyed Peas star - who has previously collaborated with the likes of Britney Spears and Justin Bieber - thinks the 'Ray of Light' hitmaker is ''the queen'' and though he's got the means to contact her, he won't broach the subject of a collaboration until he sees her face-to-face.

He said: ''I'd love to work with Madonna. It's like, Madonna! The queen!

''I've got her number so I could WhatsApp her but things like that you're supposed to do right in front of their face.

''I don't want to go through a phone and let some other company have my conversation. I'd want to do it in person.''

These days, the 44-year-old star and his Black Eyed Peas bandmates, taboo and Apl.de.ap, lead quiet lives and things don't get too raucous backstage at their gigs.

Taboo told Closer magazine: ''None us drink so there won't be champagne. There'll probably be tea, I really like tea.''

will added: ''There'll be some nice vegan food, because I'm vegan.

''Probably fruits, vegetable platters and salads.

''I really like ginger too so I hope there's some of that. We can have fun without alcohol.''

will recently admitted he is keen to work with Cheryl - who he managed until 2013 - again in the future and they have been discussing the possibility of a collaboration.

He said: ''We talked about it at a Post Malone concert.

''I would love to work with Cheryl again, she is awesome.''