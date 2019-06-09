Will.i.am credits music with saving him from a ''dark place''.

The Black Eyed Peas rapper has suffered with depression and anxiety over the years, and has said making music is the one thing that stopped him from ''panicking'', and brought him out of that ''tough time''.

Speaking about music, he said: ''For me, when I was really going through the thick of it, that was my medicine. That was a tough time for me. I was really in a dark place. I would panic. I don't even like talking about it because I will panic again. It was deep.''

Will recently penned new Black Eyed Peas track 'Be Nice' which tackles issues surrounding mental health struggles and encourages people to come together, and has said working on the song helped him overcome his own battle.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday newspaper, he said: ''Music helped me. I was on a dip, on the lower part of the roller-coaster. And the lyric was: 'I just want to be happy, I don't want to throw nasty. I'm just trying to change my vibration around so I can feel fantastic. I'm looking at myself in the mirror, I'm telling myself to cheer up.'

''It made me realise I don't want negativity. I just want positivity.''

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old musician recently said he's made changes to his diet that now mean he's ''violently vegan''.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: ''I'm violently vegan. I'm fighting for a healthier me and a healthier planet. I started realising ... urgh, I was eating, like, rotted animal lactate ... that came from freaking cow's t**t? That's disgusting. We operate on frequencies that are wireless. We put satellites that orbit the planet. Why are we acting like freaking savage predators still? Haven't we evolved?''