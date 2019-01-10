Will.i.am dreams of walking around topless.

The Black Eyed Peas star recently revealed he's shed the pounds thanks to his vegan diet, but now he's revealed he's aiming to have a body of ''stealth'' by the time the 'Where is The Love?' group are playing stadiums, which he hopes will be as soon as next year.

Speaking to Tom & Daisy on KISS Breakfast about his goals for the year, he said: ''2020 we (Black Eyed Peas) want to get back to stadium mode.

''Just hard work, hard work, hard work.

''Then my pectorals are going to be so fresh.

''I will have a six pack, pectorals on stealth mode.

''My whole dream is to like, not walk around with shirts on. Cause you ain't ever seen that.''

The 'Voice UK' coach recently revealed he'd love to write his own vegan cookbook.

The 'Feelin' Myself' producer wants to inspire other people to lose weight by ditching meat and dairy.

He said recently: ''A book is nice. A book is effortless but the results help more people.''

will decided to embrace a plant-based diet and cut out animal products after being horrified to be given medication from his doctor, and claimed his new eating habits, as well as visiting a wellness retreat, left him not needing to consider the pills any more.

He said previously: ''When you go to the doctor and he says, 'You have high cholesterol and blood pressure and I'm going to provide you with pills', you're like, 'Pills? I'm 42. Why do I need to be taking the pills that my uncle takes? He's 60-plus.'...

''It took me 10 days to drop my cholesterol. I lost 8lb, my blood pressure came down. In 10 days, my skin cleared up and my breathing was right.''

He now thinks the concept of eating meat is ''sick'' and he doesn't see the need to introduce it back to his diet.

He said: ''I thought about what I was eating - I was gnawing on flesh, dead animal.

''And if you think about it, it's kind of sick. Imagine you're hungry - almost starving. You have a bushel of broccoli and then a chicken walks by.

''Are you going to rush the chicken, no utensils, and just eat it? Defeather it - eat the skin and cartilage, no seasoning and salt? No, you're going to dive into that bushel of broccoli.

''Turns out gorillas are buff as f**k. They have big-ass muscles, they just eat leaves and s**t.

''Rhinos are as tough as gladiators and they aren't gnawing on people.''

'The Voice' coaches joined Tom & Daisy on the all new KISS Breakfast Show. Listen weekdays from 6am - kissfmuk.com