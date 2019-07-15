Will.i.am has teased a collaboration with Cheryl Tweedy could be on the cards.

The Black Eyed Peas star famously managed the brunette beauty's solo career until they went their separate ways in 2013 but, despite their professional split, they've always remained close friends.

The 'Where is The Love? hitmaker and the former Girls Aloud star previously teamed up on 'Heartbreaker', which was released on Cheryl's debut solo album '3 Words' in 2009, and they could be set to hit the studio again.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, will said: ''We talked about it at a Post Malone concert.

''I would love to work with Cheryl again, she is awesome.''

Cheryl's last single was 'Let You', released in May, which was co-written with her former bandmate Nicola Roberts.

will - who supported Robbie Williams with his band at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Sunday (14.07.19) - previously revealed he was keen to get Cheryl on 'The Voice' with him.

The pop producer has been a coach on the ITV singing show since it first hit television screens in 2010 and, although he's willing to work with anyone who joins the programme, he admitted two years ago it would be ''dope'' if the 36-year-old star sat alongside him on the panel.

He said: ''It would be dope to have Cheryl on 'The Voice'. That would be cool. It would be pretty cool for us to work together.''

Cheryl initially joined 'The X Factor' as a judge in 2008 - during which time she mentored Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry to victory - but she left in 2010, before returning four years later.