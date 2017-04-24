Will.i.am is the new face of Atom Bank.

The 42-year-old musician inked a £4 million deal with the digital banking start-up company in February, and it has now been confirmed that he will be the brand's ''strategic adviser'', who will give ''an external perspective on culture, philanthropy and technology''.

Commenting on the partnership with founder Anthony Thompson, will said: ''Our lives are faster than ever before, but the banking industry hasn't kept up.

''The scale of Atom's ambition to help people understand and manage their money better, and it's clever use of technology to give people an entire bank on their phones is awesome.

''I'm looking forward to working with Atom to achieve success in everything we will do together.''

Anthony has praised the Black Eyed Peas star - who recently launched his Apple i.am + BUTTONS Bluetooth Wireless Headphones - stating he will be a ''great asset'' to Atom with his ''knowledge of future trends''.

According to The Sun Online, he said: ''Like us, will.i.am believes that technology can better and simplify our lives, which is at the heart of all that we are passionate about at Atom.

''As we develop the range of products and services on offer to customers, will.i.am's unique view on the world and knowledge of future trends will be a great asset for us.''

It was previously reported that he will be entitled to 3.55 million shares at £1.15 each over a three-year period.

Anthony is hoping 'The Voice UK' judge will help the company in their aim to make a distinctive presence for themselves on social media and other digital media platforms.

In exchange for his proposed £4 million, the 'Scream & Shout' hitmaker will be expected to take part in public relations on behalf of Atom, attend board meetings, and publish social media posts about the company to his 13.6 million Twitter followers and 881,000 Instagram followers.