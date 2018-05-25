Will.i.am dished out $350,000 to a UK social startup at the Chivas Venture 2018 in Amsterdam on Thursday (25.05.18) night.

The 'Voice UK' judge - who was born in the US but spends his time in London for work - helped pick out the champions of the competition, which gives away a lump sum of funding every year to the world's most promising social startups, and after looking at the 27 finalists decided to give the greatest amount to Change Please.

The 43-year-old star said: ''Thanks to the Chivas Venture we're recognising a new wave of entrepreneurs that just get it. The superstars of tomorrow are founders of companies like these that are solving the world's problems. I thank Chivas for lifting up and shining a light on social startups who are changing the world for the better.''

Change Please - which empowers the homeless community by training them to be baristas and ensure they find housing within 10 days - won over the judges after a live pitch Europe's leading tech festival, TNW Conference, in front of thousands of international tech enthusiasts, investors and entrepreneurs.

Founder of Change Please Cemal Ezel said: ''I'm so happy - I think I'm still in shock. It's been a hard and long journey, but to have made 26 incredible new friends from all over the world - that's been the real highlight for me. The last four months have been amazing; I just want to give a huge thanks to Chivas.''

The Global Final - hosted by Richard Ayoade - was the culmination of the fourth year of the Chivas Venture and it's proving to be getting bigger and better each year as the competition in 2018 attracted 2,600 entries from across the world.