Will.i.am didn't want to get ''preachy'' on the Black Eye Peas' new single.

The 'Be Nice' band teamed up with Snoop Dogg on the fresh track which encourages people to be kinder, and the 44-year-old star has revealed while he wanted to deliver a statement, he didn't want it to be overbearing.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: ''I wanted to write a song that is not preachy but an anthem about self-improvement. It's asking people to be nice, and I want to be nice.

''I don't want to be nasty. I don't want any negative energy and people need to see when they give positive they receive it.''

Meanwhile, the 'Where Is The Love?' rapper tackles issues surrounding mental health struggles and encourages everyone to come together on the track, and he has said working on the song helped him overcome his own battle.

He previously explained: ''Music helped me. I was on a dip, on the lower part of the roller-coaster.

''And the lyric was: 'I just want to be happy, I don't want to throw nasty. I'm just trying to change my vibration around so I can feel fantastic. I'm looking at myself in the mirror, I'm telling myself to cheer up.' It made me realise I don't want negativity. I just want positivity.''

Will has suffered with depression and anxiety over the years, and has said making music is the one thing that stopped him from ''panicking'', and brought him out of that ''tough time''.

He added at the time: ''For me, when I was really going through the thick of it, that was my medicine. That was a tough time for me. I was really in a dark place. I would panic. I don't even like talking about it because I will panic again. It was deep.''