Will.i.am has confirmed Fergie has quit Black Eyed Peas.

The 42-year-old rapper has admitted that ''sadly'' the 42-year-old golden-haired beauty has left the band, which also consists of taboo and apl.de.app, and although she was the ''featured female'' in the group the trio hope they can continue to collaborate with other ''good female'' artists in the future.

Speaking to Ahlan! about the 'M.I.L.F.$' hitmaker and whether she will make a comeback, the 'The Voice UK' judge said: ''Since the beginning of Black Eyed Peas, we've always had amazing vocalists that appeared on the mic with us. People like Macy Gray, Esthero, Debi Nova, Fergie. On 'Elephunk', there were several females that appeared on that album. Obviously Fergie was the featured female, but on songs like 'Lets Get it Started', it's Noelle [Scaggs], and then Fergie, songs like 'Latin Girls', it's Debi Nova, and 'Request Line', it's Macy Gray. We'll always work with good females.

''But Black Eyed Peas are pushing it forward in terms of content, technology and experiences on our new project, Masters of the Sun.''

However, the 'Where Is The Love?' hitmaker's are not bitter about Fergie's departure and have no plans to ''replace'' her.

The record producer added: ''As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie.''

And the group whole-heartedly support Fergie - who has three-year-old son Axl with her husband Josh Duhamel - in her future ventures as a solo artist, and will.i.am has teased Black Eyed Peas will feature on some of her solo tracks.

He said: ''She's working on her solo project at the moment, we're on this brand-new experience, celebrating 20 years of Black Eyed Peas putting out music. We worked on a bunch of songs on her solo record, we're proud that she has her label.''

Although will.i.am has stressed the group will not replace Fergie, he has teased they will be working with Nicole Scherzinger on a new project, although he remains tight lipped about the details.

He said: ''Nicole is on the new BEP project as well. I don't want to go into details how she's involved yet.''