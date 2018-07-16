Will.i.am and Danny Jones look set to feature on their fellow 'The Voice Kids' coach Pixie Lott's new album.

The Black Eyed Peas star and McFly vocalist-and-guitarist have both individually approached the 'Mama Do' hitmaker's team to discuss the opportunity to team up with Pixie on her first record since her 2014 eponymously titled LP.

will told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've been talking to her manager about working with her.''

And Pixie added: ''And Danny has too!''

The 27-year-old beauty - who released 'Baby' and 'Won't Forget You' in 2017 - previously said she was focusing on releasing singles before launching an album.

She said last year: ''I'm not sure on an album date yet because it moves around all the time and there will be a lot of singles this time before the album comes out.

''After 'Won't Forget You' there will definitely be more music to come.''

Meanwhile, the British singer previously said she'd jump at the chance to pen a song with her old pal Ed Sheeran.

Pixie first met the 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker a decade ago when they both unsuccessfully auditioned for ITV drama 'Britannia High' and described him as ''an amazing songwriter''.

She said: ''I have been speaking to Ed about doing something together. I love Ed. He is brilliant and an amazing songwriter.

''We first met when we were 16 and auditioned for a TV drama called 'Britannia High'. We've been friends for the past 10 years.''

And another star on her collaboration bucket list is Eminem.

The pop star witnessed the rap legend perform his new song 'Walk On Water' with Skylar Grey filling in for Beyonce at the MTV EMA's at The SSE Arena, Wembley, last year and would love the chance to get into the studio with the 'Lose Yourself' hitmaker.

Asked who she'd like to work with, she said: ''It's a tough one because I would like to collaborate with so many great people, but Eminem performed at the EMAs recently and I'm a big Eminem fan.

''It's great he's having a sort of comeback moment, that would be really cool.''