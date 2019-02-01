Black Eye Peas bandmates Will.i.am and taboo have joined forces with the likes of Halsey and Nile Rogers for World Cancer Day 2019.
Will.i.am and Halsey have come together with some of the world's top musicians for World Cancer Day 2019.
The Black Eyed Peas star - whose bandmate taboo has survived testicular cancer and is also supporting the cause - has joined the Union for International Cancer Control's campaign which aims to boost public health awareness and action against the disease.
He said: ''This World Cancer Day, I will use my voice to raise awareness and my influence to make change. We all have the power to reduce the impact of cancer, so this 4th February, I will join the fight against cancer - please join us.''
His friend Taboo has been open about his own health battle, and revealed the idea of getting back on stage with the 'Where Is The Love?' hitmakers helped him.
He previously admitted: ''It was brutal - it was like nightmare, torture and war. But the thing that kept be fighting on was my wife and my kids, and knowing that I could be on that big stage again with my best friends.''
Meanwhile the 2019-2021 campaign's theme is 'I Am and I Will', which calls for personal commitment and action.
A video montage has been created featuring the likes of Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and Jonas Blue, with the stars posing the question: ''Who are you and what will you do?''
Alessia added: ''I am committed to making healthier lifestyle choices in support of World Cancer Day and I encourage everyone to keep themselves and their loved ones informed on how they can lead super fulfilled and healthy lives.''
Also joining the campaign is cancer survivor Nile Rodgers, alongside Jax Jone, Astrid S, Kris Wu, Luis Fonsi, Maggie Rogers and Sabrina Carpenter.
