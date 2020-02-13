Will Ferrell writes love letters to his wife every Valentine's Day, though they are often more humorous than affectionate.
The 52-year-old actor is getting ready to celebrate the romantic holiday on Friday (14.02.20) with his wife of almost 20 years Viveca Paulin, and has revealed he pens ''very interesting notes'' each year for his spouse, which are both loving and humorous.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', he said: ''I do send flowers. I'm very good about flowers and I do write very interesting notes - personal notes that Viveca, bless her heart, I was telling that I was going to maybe talk about this and she found a number of the cards.''
Will then pulled out several of the cards he has sent to Viveca in the past, which all feature hilarious quips about their marriage and family life.
Reading out the first letter, he said: ''Starting with, 'Happy Valentine's Day, Viveca. My love for you has grown over the years by a total of 3 percent.' ''
Whilst a second card read: '''Honey, you are a great mother. But you have no sense of personal space. Back off. Happy Valentine's Day.'''
The 'Elf' star gets the notes written up by the florist who designs his wife's bouquet, and says the staff are used to his amusing letters.
He said: ''My assistant has to call these in ... and they just write it down. They are so over it now. They're just, 'Uh-huh, uh-huh. Got it. Thank you.' ''
Meanwhile, Will - who has Magnus, 15, Mattias, 13, and Axel, 10, with Viveca - also recently said he loves to embarrass his sons by carrying out embarrassing pranks such as wearing nothing but his underwear to dinner.
He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Dads are always embarrassing on some level right? In terms of my own kids, as a dad I love to embarrass them constantly. If they have been mouthing off or something, I turn up at dinner wearing just my underpants to warn them.''
