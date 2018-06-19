American actor Will Ferrell is set to write and star in a new comedy called 'Eurovision'.
The 50-year-old actor - who has previously starred in hit comedies such as 'Step Brothers' and 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy' - is teaming up with Netflix in order to create a new movie based around the annual singing contest, which was created in 1956.
Plans for the film are still in the early stages, and details about the plot and Will's role have not yet emerged.
However, it has been confirmed that Will is set to produce the project through his Gary Sanchez company, and he is penning the script in partnership with Andrew Steele.
Despite being one of the world's best known comedy actors, Will was actually attracted to the idea of working a regular job.
But, ultimately, Will's passion for writing led him to pursue a career in the movie business.
He shared: ''The stereotype you made fun of as a kid was 'the job in the bank'. But to me that always sounded all right. Nine to five and you know where you're going. You get a decent salary and vacations and get to carry a briefcase. I was fine with that idea.
''But then I also realised at a young age that I loved writing. I was doing little comedy bits. I never had the guts to realise I might be a performer. But by the time I graduated college [he studied sports journalism] I knew that thought would eat away at me if I didn't give it a shot.
''Thank God with the success I've had I've been able to have stability, too. When I'm at home with the family now it is a blissfully boring existence.''
