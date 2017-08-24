Will Ferrell will be starring in 'The 100 Year-Old Man' English adaptation.

Back in 2013, the Jonas Jonasson's comic novel 'The 100 Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out The Window And Disappeared' was adapted into a Swedish movie, but now Ferrell and his team are giving the story another go.

'Narcos' screenwriter Jason George is reportedly hired to write the script about a man named Allan (Ferrell) who manages to escape his nursing home on his 100th birthday.

In a statement published by Variety, Jonasson said: ''My character, Allan, knows the art of being funny just by being. That is something Will Ferrell masters to perfection. Great humour with small measurements. I am happy that Allan is now in his hands.''

The 2013 version received an Academy Award nomination for best makeup and hair and was the third-highest grossing movie in Swedish history with $50 million in the worldwide box office.

Jonasson's book, which was released back in 2012, went on to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide.

It follows the 100-year-old man who encounters different people while on his adventure and readers learn he has been part of many events of the 20th century.

Although, Ferrell and his Gary Sanchez team are attached to the English adaptation, no director has yet to be found.

The Gary Sanchez team have produced a number of Ferrell's successful comedies including 'Step Brothers' and 'Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues'.

Ferrell will also be starring alongside 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa in an untitled comedy which has been dubbed '''Galaxy Quest' meets 'Ocean's Eleven'''.

In the movie Ferrell will play a washed-up star who reunites with Momoa's character, the actor who played his son on a TV show, and has since achieved huge fame.

Nick Stoller and Gary Sanchez are producing the film, which is being developed from an untitled pitch from the team of Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul.

Mogel and Paul will also write the script.