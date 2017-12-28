Will Ferrell insists 'Daddy's Home 2' didn't feel like work.

The 50-year-old actor reprised his role of Brad Whittaker opposite Mark Wahlberg as Dusty in the comedy sequel, and he felt very comfortable working with his friend - with whom he also appeared in 'The Other Guys' - again, especially as they used the same crew as the 2015 original.

He said: ''It was great. It's was really fun to work with Mark Wahlberg again, this is our third movie together and you know it really didn't feel like work, we had the same writer and director team, a lot of the same crew and cast and it just felt like we picked up where we left off.''

The sequel welcomed John Lythgow and Mel Gibson as Brad and Dusty's fathers, and Will says the pair just slotted straight into the cast.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''John and Mel are part of the cast playing our fathers and they didn't miss a beat, they picked up and got with all the improvisation we like to do.''

Everyone had such a great time working on the movie, Will claims people ''started to cry'' because they were so sad when filming ended and it was time to say goodbye.

He said: ''From the first day to the last day, it was one of those films where towards the end you don't want it to end and when actors are wrapped, people start to cry and it was a kind of emotional, sweet set too.''

The film follows father and stepfather Dusty (Wahlberg, 46) and Brad (Ferrell) who join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children their jointly raise.

However, when Dusty's macho man dad Kurt Mayron (Gibson, 61) and Brad's gentle father Don Whittaker arrive, they turn the holidays upside down.

After a sudden change of plans, the four men decide to take the kids to a luxury resort for a getaway which turns into a chaotic adventure.

Throughout the film, the two father/son pairs come head-to-head after each of them are harbouring some resentment towards each other.