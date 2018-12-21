Will Ferrell only stopped thinking about possible career ''plan Bs'' seven or eight years ago.

The 51-year-old actor is one of the most popular comedy stars in the movie business, but during the early part of his career, Will worried his success would evaporate and that he'd need to find an alternative job.

He shared: ''Up until seven or eight years ago, my wife and I still joked that if it all fell apart, what could we possibly do? Maybe open a business of kenneling dogs or be UPS drivers.

''We finally stopped thinking of plan Bs.''

Will - who has kids Magnus, 14, Mattias, 11, and Axel, eight - also revealed that his children have inherited his love of comedy and making people laugh.

He told Parade.com: ''They're good kids and like to be funny, but they don't need to stand on their desk trying to get a teacher's attention. They just like making their friends laugh. That's the way I was too.''

Despite his success in Hollywood, Will previously admitted that at one point in his life, his professional ambitions didn't extend beyond finding a nice, stable job.

He said: ''The stereotype you made fun of as a kid was 'the job in the bank'. But to me that always sounded all right. Nine to five and you know where you're going. You get a decent salary and vacations and get to carry a briefcase. I was fine with that idea.

''But then I also realised at a young age that I loved writing. I was doing little comedy bits. I never had the guts to realise I might be a performer.

''But by the time I graduated college [he studied sports journalism] I knew that thought would eat away at me if I didn't give it a shot. Thank God with the success I've had I've been able to have stability, too. When I'm at home with the family now it is a blissfully boring existence.''