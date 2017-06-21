Will Ferrell surprised a college student whose family had fallen on hard times with a cheque for $100,000 to pay for her tuition.
Will Ferrell surprised a college student with $100,000 to pay for her tuition.
The 'House' actor stunned Samantha Watts when he presented her with a cheque to cover the costs of her speech pathology course after her family fell on hard times when her father was diagnosed with cancer.
Appearing on 'Today', Will handed over a giant ceremonial cheque on behalf of Warner Bros. and joked to Samantha: ''You can't actually cash this, OK? They'll give you a real cheque.''
Samantha, who is studying at Ithaca College in New York, thought she was just a finalist in a scholarship contest to help a worthy student pay for their classes, so she was stunned when programme host Hoda Kotb told her she was actually the winner.
She said: ''My dad actually ... is just recovered from oesophageal cancer and a lot of our money had to go towards that last year. It would be life changing for me.''
After being told she would be receiving the money, she broke down in tears and said: ''I'm flabbergasted. This is amazing!''
Last month, Will returned to the University of South California - which he graduated from in 1990 - to give a commencement address and as well as a moving speech, also serenaded the students with a rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'.
He sang to the crowd plus those watching the livestreamed event online: ''If I should stay, I would only be in your way. So I'll go, but I know, I'll think of you every step of the way. And I will always love you, will always love you, will always love you, Class of 2017. And I will always love you! Thank you. Fight on!''
Before launching into the song, the 'Anchorman' actor told the students to think of him singing the song ''gently'' in their ear whenever they ''feel a little down''.
He said: ''Class of 2017, I just want you to know you will never be alone on whatever path you may choose. If you do have a moment where you feel a little down just think of the support you have from this great Trojan family and imagine me, literally picture my face, singing this song gently into your ear.''
It wasn't all fun and games though, as Will - who has sons Magnus, 13, Mattias, 10, and Axel, seven, with his wife Viveca Paulin - also offered some serious advice.
He said: ''To those of you graduates sitting out there who have a pretty good idea of what you'd like to do with your life, congratulations. For many of you who maybe don't have it all figured out, it's okay. That's the same chair that I sat in. Enjoy the process of your search without succumbing to the pressure of the result.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...