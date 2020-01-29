Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot and Mindy Kaling will be among the presenters at next month's Academy Awards.

Event organisers have announced a new batch of stars who will be handing out the Oscars statuettes to the winners at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 9 February, with Timothée Chalamet, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig also on presenting duty.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said: ''We're excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year's movies.

''Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.''

Previously-announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.

It has also been announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who won a prize at the prestigious ceremony in 2018 for his autobiographical short film 'Dear Basketball' - at the ceremony following his tragic death in a helicopter crash over the weekend.

As was previously revealed, the Oscars will go hostless for the second year in a row as bosses feel the programme will be strong enough not to need a main anchor.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke explained the decision had been made to repeat ''what worked for us last year''.

She said earlier this month: ''Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year...

''We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.''

The executive also promised the telecast would feature ''huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy and star power.''

The 2019 Oscars were originally supposed to be hosted by Kevin Hart but the 'Jumanji' actor stepped down following a row over past homophobic tweets he'd posted.