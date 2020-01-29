Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot and Mindy Kaling will be among the presenters at next month's Academy Awards.
Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Gal Gadot and Mindy Kaling will be among the presenters at next month's Academy Awards.
Event organisers have announced a new batch of stars who will be handing out the Oscars statuettes to the winners at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 9 February, with Timothée Chalamet, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Kelly Marie Tran and Kristen Wiig also on presenting duty.
Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said: ''We're excited to welcome these talented artists to help celebrate this year's movies.
''Each brings their own unique energy and appeal to our global audience.''
Previously-announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek.
It has also been announced the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences will pay tribute to Kobe Bryant - who won a prize at the prestigious ceremony in 2018 for his autobiographical short film 'Dear Basketball' - at the ceremony following his tragic death in a helicopter crash over the weekend.
As was previously revealed, the Oscars will go hostless for the second year in a row as bosses feel the programme will be strong enough not to need a main anchor.
ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke explained the decision had been made to repeat ''what worked for us last year''.
She said earlier this month: ''Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year...
''We expect that we're going to have a very commercial set of nominations and a lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.''
The executive also promised the telecast would feature ''huge entertainment values, big musical numbers, comedy and star power.''
The 2019 Oscars were originally supposed to be hosted by Kevin Hart but the 'Jumanji' actor stepped down following a row over past homophobic tweets he'd posted.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...