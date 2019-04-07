Will Ferrell has ended his production partnership with Adam McKay.

The 51-year-old actor has been working with Adam under their production banner Gary Sanchez for more than a decade on films including 'Vice', 'Step Brothers', 'Talladega Nights', and the 'Anchorman' and 'Daddy's Home' franchises, but on Saturday (06.04.19), they announced they would be bringing and end to their partnership.

In a joint statement, the pair said: ''The last 13 years could not have been more enjoyable and satisfying for the two of us at Sanchez Productions. We give massive thanks to our incredible staff and executives and all the writers, directors and actors we worked with through the years. The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognise we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such.''

The announcement states that Gary Sanchez Productions - as well as its sister label Gloria Sanchez, which was set up in 2014 by Jessica Elbaum and focuses on female voices in comedy - will continue with all existing projects through completion and that all current projects will continue to be developed by the attached producers.

According to Variety, the statement continued: ''The duo is committed to working together creatively on their extensive slate of shared projects. They will to continue to support each other both personally and professionally as they explore new endeavours as well as their own individual projects. Moving forward, any future projects they may partner on will go through their yet to be announced new ventures.''

Existing projects include a three-year first look deal that both Ferrell and McKay jointly signed with Paramount in 2018, as well as Netflix comedy 'Eurovision', which Ferrell is also starring in.

Gloria Sanchez, meanwhile, is producing the strip-club drama 'Hustlers', which stars Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.