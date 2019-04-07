Will Ferrell has ended his production partnership with Adam McKay, after 13 years working together under production banner Gary Sanchez.
Will Ferrell has ended his production partnership with Adam McKay.
The 51-year-old actor has been working with Adam under their production banner Gary Sanchez for more than a decade on films including 'Vice', 'Step Brothers', 'Talladega Nights', and the 'Anchorman' and 'Daddy's Home' franchises, but on Saturday (06.04.19), they announced they would be bringing and end to their partnership.
In a joint statement, the pair said: ''The last 13 years could not have been more enjoyable and satisfying for the two of us at Sanchez Productions. We give massive thanks to our incredible staff and executives and all the writers, directors and actors we worked with through the years. The two of us will always work together creatively and always be friends. And we recognise we are lucky as hell to end this venture as such.''
The announcement states that Gary Sanchez Productions - as well as its sister label Gloria Sanchez, which was set up in 2014 by Jessica Elbaum and focuses on female voices in comedy - will continue with all existing projects through completion and that all current projects will continue to be developed by the attached producers.
According to Variety, the statement continued: ''The duo is committed to working together creatively on their extensive slate of shared projects. They will to continue to support each other both personally and professionally as they explore new endeavours as well as their own individual projects. Moving forward, any future projects they may partner on will go through their yet to be announced new ventures.''
Existing projects include a three-year first look deal that both Ferrell and McKay jointly signed with Paramount in 2018, as well as Netflix comedy 'Eurovision', which Ferrell is also starring in.
Gloria Sanchez, meanwhile, is producing the strip-club drama 'Hustlers', which stars Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...