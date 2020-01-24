Will Ferrell revealed his sons' soccer matches end up with the kids getting distracted by the fact they are being refereed by Buddy from 'Elf'.
Will Ferrell distracts his sons' soccer games when he referees their matches because the young players realise he is Buddy from 'Elf'.
The 52-year-old actor - who portrays the grown adult who believes he is an elf in the 2003 Christmas classic - revealed that he feels ''sexy'' when wearing his referee uniform during a round of Burning Questions with Jennifer Aniston on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Friday (24.01.20).
Will - who has Magnus, 15, Mattias, 13, and Axel, 10, with his wife Viveca Paulin - told the 'Friends' star that: ''I usually get through half a game before one of the kids on an opposing team is like, 'Are you the Elf? What are you doing here?'''
The 'Step Brothers' star also revealed that he dresses up as the Swedish Father Christmas, Tomte, when he and his Swedish spouse host a ''huge'' festive party for their friends and their children over the holidays, and he makes sure the youngsters, who receive a gift from him, ''earn'' their presents.
He told guest host Jennifer: ''Yes, my wife is Swedish and we did this big Swedish Christmas party and I ... that's me (pointing to a picture of him in the fancy dress), that's Tomte, the Swedish Santa.
''He wears a very stylish tunic with a red piece of yarn.
''So we have a party for 75 to 100 people, including their kids, and we get names of all of the kids and Tomte makes an appearance and gives a present to each kid.
''So you have to come up in front of Tomte.
''Now, Tomte doesn't just hand you your gift, you have to earn it.
''It's intense. It's intense for me, it's a half hour improv session.
''So I put them through their paces and they are really nervous.
''But they are so excited when they earn their present.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Listen to her new single 'Down'.
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...