Will Ferrell is bringing back his 'Anchorman' character Ron Burgundy for a new comedy podcast.

The 51-year-old actor has portrayed the bumbling news anchor in the two spoof movies and now he is resurrecting his most famous comic character for 'The Ron Burgundy Podcast'.

The podcast will launch on the iHeartRadio Podcast Network and will be available to listeners from early 2019. It will be co-produced by Funny or Die and iHeartRadio.

With bosses confident it will be a success it has been commissioned for 12 episodes running across two seasons.

Although the format has not been revealed, fans are hoping that the rest of the San Diego KVWN Channel 4 News Team will make some guest appearances with Paul Rudd back as field reporter Brian Fantana, Christina Applegate returning as co-anchor Veronica Corningstone, Steve Carell as idiotic weatherman Brick Tamland and David Koechner coming back as sports guy Champion 'Champ' Kind.

The announcement was made on the new @BurgundyPodcast Twitter handle with a series of tweets to CNN's Don Lemon claiming Ron had lost his White House press credentials.

The tweets read: ''Hello, @donlemon! It's your good friend, Ron Burgundy. Don't know if you heard, but I recently had my White House press credentials pulled. They accused me of eating too many hot dogs in the press break room.

''They said I ate 12 dogs! I only ate 4 dogs!!! I'm not Kobayashi for cripes sake! Anyway, old friend, was wondering if you could do me a favor.''

Lemon then replied: ''Mr. Burgundy, I gotta be honest I don't remember ever meeting you and frankly I'm a little shocked you have White House press credentials. I know I stand for a free press and all but just not so sure you should have those credentials.''

Prompting Ron to say: ''Don, I am laughing out loud! So about that favor: the media landscape is changing so fast and I DO NOT CARE FOR IT. That's why I'm starting a 'podcast!'

''Have you heard of ''podcasts?'' They're hotter than Jane Fonda's workout tape! Anywho, I need help getting the word out about mine. What do you say best friend?''

Lemon then tweeted: ''Please do not start a podcast and stop contacting me.''

Ron ended the Twitter exchange by posting: ''Okay, so no podcast plug. Got it. By the way just so you know, our friendship is over. YOU GO STRAIGHT TO HELL. DO NOT DISRESPECT ME IN A PUBLIC FORUM. DON IS A GRADE A JERK. BURGUNDY, OUT.

''I'm starting to think Don ate the hot dogs. Not how I wanted to do this, but I am formally announcing I am doing a podcast! (sic)''