Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa will star in a new comedy together, about a washed-up TV star who reunites with the successful actor who previously played his son.
Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa will star in a new comedy together.
'Zoolander 2' actor Will is set to join forces with 'Aquaman' star Jason for the untitled movie, which has been dubbed ''Galaxy Quest meets Ocean's Eleven'', according to Deadline.
In the movie Ferrell will play a washed-up star who reunites with Momoa's character, the actor who played his son on a TV show, and has since achieved huge fame.
Nick Stoller and Will's Gary Sanchez company are producing the film, which is being developed from an untitled pitch from the team of Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul.
Mogel and Paul will also write the script.
Meanwhile, it was reported last year that Will has been working with Kanye West on plans to turn the rapper's life story into a film.
The hip hop artist - who is married to Kim Kardashian West - has reportedly been in contact with the comedian to discuss plot ideas for a biopic about his rise to fame.
The pair are believed to have exchanged numerous emails about the film, which Kanye wants to be a comedy movie filled with lots of funny one-liners and slapstick gags rather than be a rags-to-riches tale about his ascent to the top of the music business.
A source said: ''Kanye has been thinking about this for a long, long time and he has been trading ideas and discussions with Will to make a funny comedy about his life. But rather than take himself too seriously, he really feels it has to be a comedy and not a preachy film. He wants it to be an easy watch, filled with laughter just like the movies he loves.''
The 'Fade' hitmaker has also been discussing his ideas with Ferrell's long-time collaborator Adam McKay as he is such a huge fan of the pair's movies which include 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy', 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' and 'Step Brothers'.
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
An odd mix of sentimental family warmth and gross-out antics, this comedy doesn't have the...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Brad is a good-natured and very correct radio executive who has also wanted to have...
Audiences may be divided over whether this comedy crosses the line as it looks for...
James King (Will Ferrell) has been accused of tax evasion. He is sentenced to spend...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...