Will Ferrell and Jason Momoa will star in a new comedy together.

'Zoolander 2' actor Will is set to join forces with 'Aquaman' star Jason for the untitled movie, which has been dubbed ''Galaxy Quest meets Ocean's Eleven'', according to Deadline.

In the movie Ferrell will play a washed-up star who reunites with Momoa's character, the actor who played his son on a TV show, and has since achieved huge fame.

Nick Stoller and Will's Gary Sanchez company are producing the film, which is being developed from an untitled pitch from the team of Andy Mogel and Jarrad Paul.

Mogel and Paul will also write the script.

Meanwhile, it was reported last year that Will has been working with Kanye West on plans to turn the rapper's life story into a film.

The hip hop artist - who is married to Kim Kardashian West - has reportedly been in contact with the comedian to discuss plot ideas for a biopic about his rise to fame.

The pair are believed to have exchanged numerous emails about the film, which Kanye wants to be a comedy movie filled with lots of funny one-liners and slapstick gags rather than be a rags-to-riches tale about his ascent to the top of the music business.

A source said: ''Kanye has been thinking about this for a long, long time and he has been trading ideas and discussions with Will to make a funny comedy about his life. But rather than take himself too seriously, he really feels it has to be a comedy and not a preachy film. He wants it to be an easy watch, filled with laughter just like the movies he loves.''

The 'Fade' hitmaker has also been discussing his ideas with Ferrell's long-time collaborator Adam McKay as he is such a huge fan of the pair's movies which include 'Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy', 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' and 'Step Brothers'.