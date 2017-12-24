Andrew Jay Cohen wants to make a sequel to 'The House'.

The screenwriter-and-director had a great time working on the comedy - which starred Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a couple who opened an underground casino in their friend's house to fund their daughter's college tuition - and thinks there's scope to make a follow-up.

He said: ''I would love to do a sequel. As she is going to college who knows what will happen. The head of the studio set up his own casino in is dorm room so who knows.''

The US filmmaker also revealed a surprising inspiration for the movie was the gritty dramas made by Martin Scorsese.

He told BANG Showbiz: ''I really thought it was hysterical if we treated them with some epic vision Scorsese would. It veers in tone and that was so much fun. I've been watching Scorsese movies and studying what made them resonant and make that in a comedy.''

While Andrew had a ''strong script'' in place for the movie, he was happy to let his cast improvise if they felt it made the dialogue seem more natural.

He said: ''I believe that you need a strong script. I do believe in that and a great blue print and game plan. But once I'm on set, if an actor can't say those prepositions in that way then we find other ways.

''I find that irresistible and it is the spirit of writing. I love going down the rabbit hole with actors. There is a feeling of authenticity. It's like you are filming two people interacting rather than something created.''