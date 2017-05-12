Will Champion has hinted that Coldplay are to take a break after their 'A Head Full of Dreams' world tour.

The 'Up&Up' rockers - also comprised of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland and Guy Berryman - has been flying all around the world in support of their critically-acclaimed seventh studio LP, and while the 38-year-old drummer hopes the band lives on forever, he says they will take a break when it gets hectic and ''heavy'' as they don't want to be ''overworked'' and not enjoying their career.

On why they've stuck together for so long, he said: ''I think we're committed to making the best of every opportunity we have.

''We are now happy with the status of the band and each other as friends.

''We want to keep going as long as possible, as long as we are healthy and happy.

''Sometimes people are too overworked to have fun and we do not want to be like that. When it's heavy we will have a break and then return to work.''

Will was speaking about a new documentary, which the band have teamed up with Oasis' 'Supersonic' director Mat Whitecross.

However, Will says it probably won't see light of day until Coldplay ''collapses''.

The sticksman told the Daily Star newspaper:''We have footage of each moment of the tour. But we might make a documentary when everything collapses.

''Because when you make a documentary, it feels like the band is about to end.

''The way I think about the documentary ... it's like, wait until we're gone.

''Next year we should be in the same place as a band.

''Then after that, how do you look forward?''

Frontman Chris, 40, said this time last year that he doubts there will be another ''conventional'' Coldplay album and that it felt like a ''closing chapter'' releasing 'A Head Full of Dreams'.

At the time, he said: ''We're comfortable with being who we are at the moment.

''I think when we let go of the idea we had to try and win everyone over I think that was really liberating.

''I'd be surprised if there was another conventional Coldplay album. I just feel like we're right where we're supposed to be right now. I meant what I said to you a couple of years ago I feel like this is a closing chapter of something. I stand by that I'm afraid.''