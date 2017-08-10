Will Arnett wants his sons to watch 'Arrested Development'.

The 47-year-old actor is father to sons Archie, eight, and Abel, seven - both of whom he has with his ex-wife Amy Poehler - and has said that whilst they're still young, he can't wait for the day when he can sit them down and make them watch the adult orientated projects he's been apart of.

He said: ''I only let them watch the stuff that is appropriate. I started thinking about when it's going to be okay to show my almost-nine-year-old 'Arrested Development'. What is going to be the age? It's coming up pretty soon. There's stuff that he'll miss and will go over his head, but he won't realise it until later and the other stuff is PG, it's okay.''

And Will admits he now choses what roles he takes on based on his children, and has a ''one for them, one for me'' policy when it comes to balancing child-friendly job offers.

'The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature' actor added: ''I feel like I can do one for them and one for me. Meaning I work on my show 'Flaked' on Netflix, which is definitely not appropriate, and 'BoJack Horseman', which is a tough one because it's animated. They're like, 'Oh, can we see it?' 'No, no guys, you can't.'

''My little guy, his joke is, 'I watched 'BoJack'!' And I always have to double check, 'You're kidding, right?' 'Yeah, I'm kidding.'''

Whilst Will is open about teaching his sons what it is their father does for a living, the actor admits he doesn't want them to ''experience showbiz'' if they ever go to his movie premieres.

He told People magazine: ''They understand that this is my job and there are certain things they like about it. But if they come to the premiere, they don't do the red carpet. I don't want them to experience the showbiz-y part of it.''