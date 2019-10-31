Will Arnett is set to host Lego competition series 'Lego Masters'.

The 49-year-old actor is the voice of Batman in the 'Lego Movie' franchise, and will now be lending his talents to a different kind of Lego based media, as he will be taking on hosting duties for Fox's new competition series 'Lego Masters'.

In a statement, Fox said of the show: ''The series will feature pairs of Lego enthusiasts facing off in unbelievable brick-building challenges. Throughout the competition, Arnett, alongside expert judges, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put the creations to the test until one duo is crowned 'Lego Masters'.''

Will has also signed up to executive produce the new competition show, which will premiere in February next year.

Rob Wade, Fox Entertainment's president of Alternative Entertainment and Specials, said: ''This show is an hour of fun for the whole family and Will is the ideal host. He's already a member of the LEGO family and his passion for this show is infectious. He's also a great collaborator and, let's be honest, he's hilarious - which makes him perfect for this competition.''

Whilst Will added: ''It gives me piece of mind to be able to continue building my relationship with The LEGO Group. Ultimately, my goal is Danish citizenship.''

'Lego Masters' was originally created by UK production company Tuesday's Child, and previously aired as a show in the UK on Channel 4 in 2017.

A description of the show reads: ''Based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, 'Lego Masters' brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders. In each episode, the competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of 'Lego Masters'.''

'Lego Masters' will premiere on Fox on February 5 2020.