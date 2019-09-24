Will Arnett is ''very, very grateful'' for sobriety.

The 'Arrested Development' actor - who has sons Archie, 10, and Abel, nine, with ex-wife Amy Poehler - has spoken candidly in the past about his alcohol addiction but he's thankful for the ''gift'' of being able to quit the bottle, especially because of the impact his choices made on his family.

Receiving the Spirit of Sobriety Award at the Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular, he said: ''Sobriety to me is a gift.

''It's something that I was fortunate enough to be able to receive and I'm very, very grateful on a daily basis. Sobriety has touched so many people, not just me but so many people in my life, my kids, my family.

''I have been on the receiving end of a lot of kindness in my life and that kindness is what has allowed me to be here tonight passing the message on to others who need help.''

And the 49-year-old star praised the people he had met at Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings for helping him maintain his sobriety.

He said: ''Community is the opposite of addiction. The more conversations we can have, the more people we can help. The Brent Shapiro Foundation is starting that conversation really early and that is a great, great thing.''

The Brent Shapiro Foundation was founded after Robert and Linell Shapiro lost their son to a drug overdose in 2005 and aims to raise awareness for drug prevention and promote early education for children on the dangers of substance abuse.

Eva Longoria hosted the gala on Saturday (21.09.19) night and praised the couple, who she has been friends with for several years, for their efforts.

She said: ''I do want to say as a new mother, this foundation and what they are doing is extremely important and it's why we are here tonight.

''The work that Bob and Linell have done over the last 14 years is remarkable and I couldn't be more proud of them.''