The 49-year-old actor and his new love Alessandra Brawn - who he started dating last year - are expecting a baby together, Us Weekly reports.
Will already has 11-year-old Archie and nine-year-old Abel with his ex-wife Amy Poehler, while Alessandra has son Nash with her former husband Jon Neidich, who she split from in 2018 after four years of marriage.
Will and Alessandra started dating in 2019 and made their relationship official by attending the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys together in September.
Will previously spoke about how he explains fame to his children.
He said: ''I just tell them because of the nature of our jobs people see that more than if I was an accountant. People are familiar with your work so they know who you are and they want to, I guess, participate in that or whatever.
''It doesn't really mean anything - not to downplay - not that the content doesn't mean anything, but of itself, never has the idea of celebrity meant less because we live in a day and age where you're famous for no definitive skill set other than being on social media. People are like, 'Oh, he's an Instagram star.' But for what? It used to be you had to do something ... it's bizarre.
''Even though there are elements that are kind of weird, I always appreciate when people are fans and like the stuff. I'm a fan of a lot of other people myself. I appreciate when people compliment you and let you know. I don't make it in a vacuum so nobody watches it.''
