Will Arnett has revealed that he uses his deep Batman voice - which he uses to provide The Caped Crusader's speech in 'The Lego Batman Movie' - to tell his kids off.
Will Arnett uses his ''Batman voice'' to tell off his children.
The 48-year-old actor is the man responsible for providing The Caped Crusader's speech in 'The Batman Lego Movie' and the two 'Lego Movies' and his deep, serious tone is the perfect pitch for disciplining his two kids, nine-year-old Archibald and seven-year-old Abel, when they misbehave.
Speaking at the 'Teen Titans Go! to the Movies' event, he said: ''I don't yell at my kids when they're bad. I just don't. I don't believe in it.
''I will sometimes say, 'Guys, turn off the iPad,' and when they don't, I'm like, [in my Batman voice,] 'Hey, turn off the iPad.' And that usually works.''
Will - who shares his children with ex-wife Amy Poehler - voices the role of supervillain Slade, the nemesis of Robin, in the new animation film.
The movie is inspired by the DC Comics characters of the same name and the Cartoon Network TV series and Will admits he accepted the part to impress his kids.
He said: ''I got involved with the movie because my kids are fans of the TV show, and I would hear it from the other room (at home) and I'd be like, 'What is that?' Usually you hear kids' shows, you're like, 'Oh my God,' But I was like, 'This is hilarious!'''
Speaking to Extra, he also revealed that it was ''fun'' playing the bad guy and taking a break from his superhero persona in the Lego films.
He added: ''I like the idea of coming off the 'Lego Movies', I get to play a superhero who is kind of flawed and now I get to play a supervillain who is very flawed. It's fun cause I don't have to worry about doing the right thing, I'm actually just trying to do the wrong thing and that's kind of fun.''
In 'The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part' - set for release next year - Will is reunited with castmates Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Alison Brie.
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
It's been nine years since Florence and the Machine dropped their stunning first album.
Curated to be something different, Bluedot Festival is anything but routine.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
Ever since the original 'Nut Job', Surly the squirrel and his animal friends have been...
A spin-off from 2014's awesome The Lego Movie, this raucously paced action-comedy is proof that...
'The Lego Batman Movie' have just done a 'behind the scenes' featurette in a way...
Everyone knows how committed Batman is to his cause, he spends his days in the...
As ever, Batman is busy protecting his beloved Gotham city and The Joker is up...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael are back in full force and ready to protect their...
Some years ago, four baby turtles were discovered in a puddle of radioactive ooze in...
April O’Neil is a fearless news reporter whose job to land stories is all the...
In a city rife with crime and destruction, there's danger at every turn and suffering...
Inventive visuals and a seriously deranged script make this animated adventure far more enjoyable than...
Surly is a short-tempered purple squirrel who's beginning to worry as the cold winter approaches...