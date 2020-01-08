Wiley and Stormzy's feud has escalated after the former slammed the latter's parents on his second diss track in their on-going battle.

The Godfather of Grime dished out even more hate towards the 26-year-old rapper by dropping 'Eediyat Skengman 2' after Stormzy reacted to the first track with his own song, 'Disappointed'.

On 'Eediyat Skengman 2', Wiley threatens to ''rip'' out Stormzy's mother's ''weave'' and also brings up his father's absence from his childhood.

He spits: ''No disrespect bruv ... your mum's a d***head'.

''If I see your mum down Croydon Market, I'm gonna rip that weave off her head.''

He adds: ''I've done more for you than your dad has.''

If that wasn't enough, he then once again name-dropped the 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker's ex-girlfriend Maya Jama.

He continues: ''Go beat your jawns on tour but Michael, Maya's not yours anymore. (sic)''

In 'Disappointed', Stormzy rapped: ''I came to your show, and moved to your brother in front of your dad/ Your old man just stood there p***ed / I said pops, why you look so sad? Then you brought me out on stage right after, You f*****g p***k.''

The pair came to blows on Twitter last week over the 'Crown' hitmaker's tracks with Ed Sheeran, 'Take Me Back to London' and 'Own It'.

And on his first 'Eediyat Skengman' track, Wiley labelled Stormzy ''worse than Ed Sheeran'', and he also slammed his rival's tribute song 'Wiley Flow'.

He spat: ''It's not homage, looking like a sly one, I know when a brudda and a label join together and they try one / They all copy me, they want some of my one / It don't work though 'cause this my ting / And I'm the heavyweight champ of the grime ting (sic)''

Wiley then mentioned Maya - who Stormzy split from last year.

The 'Wearing My Rolex' hitmaker belted: ''I ain't gonna chat any s*** about Maya, she's cool, So we ain't gonna do the whole Maya ting.''

He added: ''You never cared about grime, you just used it / Worse than Ed with your watered down music.''

On Twitter, Wiley hailed Stormzy a ''pagan'' for teaming up with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker.

He wrote on New Year's Day (01.01.20): ''I'm old but you was tryna work with jay z who Ed brought in the room Cos if it wasn't for Ed that session would not of happened lol your not with us your with them #Pagan I am 10 years younger than jay z and I will merc you everyday of the week #YourEasy #TooEasy (sic).''

Stormzy responded by slamming him as ''rude'', ''weird'', and a ''dinosaur'' and claimed that his tweets are nothing like the friendly direct messages he has been sending him.

He responded: ''Ok I actually think you do crack coz you dm'd me yesterday saying ''bro omg let's build houses in Ghana for our mums'' and now you're here moving mad (sic)''

Wiley then suggested the pair should record a song together to resolve their differences.

He replied: ''Bro we can link up and talk I will never shy away from a reasoning (sic)''

However, he rejected his offer and said he's not relevant anymore.

He quipped: ''Shut up man no one wants to link you you dinosaur lol (sic)''

Wiley then called him and Ed ''weird together''.

He wrote: ''@stormzy You and Ed look weird together about weirdo (sic)''

Stormzy then called Wiley a ''crackhead''.