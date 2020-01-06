Wiley has slammed Stormzy as ''worse than Ed Sheeran'' on scathing diss track 'Eediyat Skengman'.

After the rappers came to blows on Twitter last week over the 'Crown' hitmaker's tracks with Ed, 'Take Me Back to London' and 'Own It', the Godfather of Grime has added fuel to the fire with the new song, which sees Wiley slam Stormzy's tribute song 'Wiley Flow' and mention his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama.

Wiley spits: ''It's not homage, looking like a sly one, I know when a brudda and a label join together and they try one / They all copy me, they want some of my one / It don't work though 'cause this my ting / And I'm the heavyweight champ of the grime ting (sic)''

He then name-drops Maya - who Stormzy split from last year - before refusing to get personal.

The 'Wearing My Rolex' hitmaker raps: ''I ain't gonna chat any s*** about Maya, she's cool, So we ain't gonna do the whole Maya ting.''

He later adds: ''You never cared about grime, you just used it / Worse than Ed with your watered down music.''

Wiley had called Stormzy a ''pagan'' for teaming up with the 'Shape of You' hitmaker.

He wrote on New Year's Day (01.01.20): ''I'm old but you was tryna work with jay z who Ed brought in the room Cos if it wasn't for Ed that session would not of happened lol your not with us your with them #Pagan I am 10 years younger than jay z and I will merc you everyday of the week #YourEasy #TooEasy (sic).''

Stormzy responded by slamming him as ''rude'', ''weird'', and a ''dinosaur'' and claimed that his tweets are nothing like the friendly direct messages he has been sending him.

He responded: ''Ok I actually think you do crack coz you dm'd me yesterday saying ''bro omg let's build houses in Ghana for our mums'' and now you're here moving mad (sic)''

Wiley then suggested the pair should record a song together to resolve their differences.

He replied: ''Bro we can link up and talk I will never shy away from a reasoning (sic)''

However, the 'Vossi Bop' rapper rejected his offer and said he's not relevant anymore.

He quipped: ''Shut up man no one wants to link you you dinosaur lol (sic)''

Wiley then called him and Ed ''weird together''.

He wrote: ''@stormzy You and Ed look weird together about weirdo (sic)''

Stormzy then called Wiley a ''crackhead''.

The diss track comes after the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker said he sees the 'Boasty' rapper as a ''drunk uncle''.