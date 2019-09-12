Wiley has reignited his feud with Drake and taken Ed Sheeran down with him.

The 40-year-old MC's war of words with the Toronto rapper was first sparked back in April, when he labelled Drake a ''culture vulture'' for bringing out UK rappers J Hus, Krept & Konan, Afro B, Dave and Fredo on his 'Assassination Vacation Tour'.

And now Wiley has declared the ''war is back on'' and accused Drake of blocking the release of his track 'Bad Like We' with Nicki Minaj and Popcaan whilst also taking aim at his ''s***'' OVO Sound record label.

In a series of tweets, he ranted: ''I'm being held back cos @Drake obviously ain't clearing @PopcaanMusic and @NICKIMINAJ Is going to star ... I was right @Drake Culute Vulture ... Don't ever sign to @OVOSound they give you s*** record deals and your only there to help @Drake with songs to keep him up and you down.Set up for you to fail. (sic)''

Wiley - who is known as The Godfather of Grime - also once again called Ed Sheeran a ''culture vulture''.

He tweeted on Wednesday (11.09.19): ''@Drake @edsheeran The 2 worse culture vultures on this planet (sic)''

The 'Heatwave' hitmaker recently called Ed a clout chaser, saying the chart-topping pop star has befriended certain people within the grime scene in order to gain popularity.

The 'Boasty' rapper initially said: ''I'm sick of people using grime to look good for two minutes. (sic)''

But, Stormzy - who has teamed up with Ed on the track 'Take Me Back To London' - defended his showbiz pal.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Wiley you know Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can't question that, you know I love you and respect you brother but nah don't do that. (sic)''

However, Wiley refused to back down from his initial comments, posting a laughing emoji and writing: ''shall I get my guitar and foot pedal out? (sic)''

The grime star - who previously worked with Ed on the pop star's 'No. 5 Collaborations Project' in 2011 - added: ''Anyone who uses us and our sounds are culture vultures... I'm getting my guitar and foot pedal out and I don't wanna hear nobody moaning about nothing. (sic)''

Wiley previously claimed that grime music has been ''watered down'' since it first emerged as a credible genre.

Speaking in 2017, he explained: ''No-one's had a grime number one. Any number one that anyone's had, it's pop music.

''England is built on pop music, that's why the show was called 'Top of the Pops'. It's a strong pop market.''