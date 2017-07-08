Wiley has pulled out of Wireless Festival at the last minute.

The 'Heatwave' hitmaker was forced to cancel his set, which was scheduled to take place on the main stage, at the music extravaganza, held at Finsbury Park, London, on Saturday (08.07.17) afternoon after he was held up getting to the event.

The festival organisers made the announcement via the event's official Twitter account just hours before the 38-year-old rapper was meant to perform for fans.

The statement posted online read: ''Due to delays with his travel plans, Wiley is unable to perform at Wireless today (sic)''

Although fans were no doubt devastated they couldn't see Wiley - whose real name is Richard Cowie - festival bosses didn't want to let the crowd down so they offered Lethal Bizzle £40,000 to fill his slot - but the rapper demanded double for his troubles.

Taking to his Snapchat account, the 32-year-old star said: ''They said: 'Can you get to Wireless in like an hour?' I was like: ''What's the fee though, what's the fee?''

''They were like: 'Boy, I could give you 40 racks.'

''I was like: 'Boy, when it's all last minute.com, double that figure and a man can do it.'

''So obviously man's on way to Wireless.''

Wiley is yet to comment on his cancellation but disappointed fans were quick to point at that he allegedly said in 2013 that he would ''never'' be seen at Wireless.

He reportedly wrote on Twitter at the time: ''As long as I am alive you will never see me play at Wireless and I am happy about this trust me (sic)''