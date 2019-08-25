Grime legend Wiley has slammed Ed Sheeran, describing the chart-topping pop star as a ''culture vulture''.
Wiley has accused Ed Sheeran of being a ''culture vulture''.
The 40-year-old MC has labelled Ed a clout chaser, saying the chart-topping pop star has befriended certain people within the grime scene in order to gain popularity.
Wiley - who is widely known as the Godfather of Grime - initially said: ''I'm sick of people using grime to look good for two minutes. (sic)''
But, Stormzy - who has worked with Ed on the track 'Take Me Back To London' - defended his showbiz pal.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Wiley you know Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can't question that, you know I love you and respect you brother but nah don't do that. (sic)''
However, Wiley refused to back down from his initial comments, posting a laughing emoji and writing: ''shall I get my guitar and foot pedal out? (sic)''
The grime star - who previously worked with Ed on the pop star's 'No. 5 Collaborations Project' in 2011 - added: ''Anyone who uses us and our sounds are culture vultures... I'm getting my guitar and foot pedal out and I don't wanna hear nobody moaning about nothing. (sic)''
Wiley previously claimed that grime music has been ''watered down'' since it first emerged as a credible genre.
Speaking in 2017, he explained: ''No-one's had a grime number one. Any number one that anyone's had, it's pop music.
''England is built on pop music, that's why the show was called 'Top of the Pops'. It's a strong pop market.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.