Wiley has claimed his new album 'The Godfather' will be his last record.

The grime superstar has said that he has decided to stop making studio albums after his 10th LP is released on Friday (13.01.17) as he plans on using his fortune to do ''other smart things''.

Speaking to Noisey, he admitted: ''This is my last album in theory.

''You know, Wiley's the brand, you're not going to see me trying to cane the arse out of tens of Wileys, you will not.

''I'll always use my money to do other, smart things.''

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old MC has taken a swipe at fellow grime star, Kano, saying he put out his record 'Made In The Manor' - which came out in March - at a time when the genre was fashionable and said it was a ''good album'' for his collaborator, Blur's Damon Albarn.

He said: ''I think it was the wrong album to be made by Kano at a time when grime was in fashion.

''It was a good Damon Albarn album in the first place, to be fair.

''Why do I know that? I like Damon Albarn. You know what I am saying?

''I'm happy for him and all the success, but that was the wrong album to be made in this time by that artist.

''If grime is in and it's popping, and you can see Stormzy and anyone else bringing it back, and you're so good at it, you could have just given a fifteen track grime classic to follow up 'Home Sweet Home.'''

Wiley - whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie - prematurely announced his plans to retire in 2014/2015, before he released 2013's 'The Ascent'.

At the time, he said: ''Even though getting to the top of the charts is a big deal, people forget that I've been doing music for 15 years now and yeah, I could keep releasing music and chasing another hit, but I want my next project after The Ascent album to be my last - I'm planning on retiring around the end of 2014 or 2015.''