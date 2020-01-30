Wiley has challenged Stormzy to a rap battle at The O2 Arena.

The 'Godfather of Grime' has been locked in a row with the 'Shut Up' hitmaker after criticising the star's collaborations with Ed Sheeran, with the pair trading blows on diss tracks such as 'Disappointed' and 'Eediyat Skengman'.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, Wiley wrote: ''@stormzy The industry is not designed to benefit us in the end step away now and clash me @TheO2 and you will forever be #BigMike stay with them and you end up like the obvious.''

The 41-year-old rapper also asked to join the 'Vossi Bop' artist on his world tour to ''spice it up a bit''.

He posted: ''Furthermore @stormzy Get me on that world tour let's spice it up a bit.''

Wiley then referenced pay-per-view fights in a further tweet, writing: ''@stormzy Let's Go o2 ting PPV ting.''

However, the 26-year-old star quickly shut down the offer, simply replying: ''No thanks.''

And Stormzy recently admitted that he felt ''proud'' of his beef with Wiley and no regrets about the row.

He explained: ''We had the exchange. My last stop, I said 24 hours to reply, posted the video and then I was doing a signing and went to go smoke a cigarette and check the time.

''I was like, 'All right, cool. We just got about 10 minutes left.' Nothing happened. The next day or something, he dropped it. I heard it and it was like, 'OK, like we're going to leave it here.' ''

Stormzy also admitted that he retained a level of respect for Wiley because of his achievements in music.

He said: ''I big up Wiley for [the fight] all day long. He's got a duty to protect his genre.

''He's given me a strength, a certain kind of strength that I may not have had in my career because I was never battle tested. I'm proud to be in a position where I can play my part in sparring with the godfather.''